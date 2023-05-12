77,909 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. BigCommerce makes up about 0.5% of HST Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HST Ventures LLC owned about 0.11% of BigCommerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,512,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 240,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIGC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $38,586.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $72,880.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at $661,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 594,073 shares of company stock worth $5,911,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

BIGC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 291,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,278. The firm has a market cap of $512.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.65. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.22 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.89% and a negative return on equity of 125.87%. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

