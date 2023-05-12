7Pixels (7PXS) Price Down 0.1% This Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00007973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $34.69 million and $5,509.17 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.13987361 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,325.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

