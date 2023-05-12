888 Reaffirms “Reiterates” Rating for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

888 reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $54.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,080,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,808,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,283 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,185,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $65,321,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,857,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

