8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Barclays

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EGHT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $5.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.28. 8X8 has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Wilson sold 34,703 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $167,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,350 shares in the company, valued at $3,633,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,981 shares of company stock worth $197,114. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 832.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

