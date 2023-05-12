93,086 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Purchased by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 93,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $769,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 430,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

