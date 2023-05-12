A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Sells $299,950.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

