AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,766.59

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,766.59 ($22.29) and traded as high as GBX 1,790 ($22.59). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,785 ($22.52), with a volume of 15,820 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £404.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,850.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,766.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,700.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.94 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

