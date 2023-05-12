Abbot Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Bunge makes up 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $90.62. 164,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $118.99.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

