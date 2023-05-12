Abbot Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.80. 61,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.