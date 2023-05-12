Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,525 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.37.

SEDG stock traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,836. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

