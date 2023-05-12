Abbot Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. 244,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,587. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $152.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

