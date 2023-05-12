Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,623,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,987. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

