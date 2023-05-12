AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Cut by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 2.0% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.17. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.