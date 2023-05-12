Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 256.0% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 75,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,753. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

