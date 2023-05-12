Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 256.0% from the April 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FAX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. 75,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,753. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.11.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
