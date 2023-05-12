abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.27).
Several brokerages have weighed in on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.71) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC downgraded abrdn to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.21) to GBX 185 ($2.33) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.02) to GBX 210 ($2.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at abrdn
In other news, insider Mike O’Brien acquired 47,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £100,182.80 ($126,413.63). Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
abrdn Price Performance
abrdn Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. abrdn’s payout ratio is -5,555.56%.
About abrdn
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Recommended Stories
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.