abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.27).

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.71) price objective on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HSBC downgraded abrdn to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.21) to GBX 185 ($2.33) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.02) to GBX 210 ($2.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other news, insider Mike O’Brien acquired 47,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £100,182.80 ($126,413.63). Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 209.90 ($2.65) on Friday. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 237 ($2.99). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 208.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 200.89. The company has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -770.74, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. abrdn’s payout ratio is -5,555.56%.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

