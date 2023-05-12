Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 339,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 402,697 shares.The stock last traded at $11.37 and had previously closed at $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,192,277.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 37,562 shares of company stock worth $281,541 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,035,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also

