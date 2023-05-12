Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 1,997 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.54. 1,165,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 297.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

