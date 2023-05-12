Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.34 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 61,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,934. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

