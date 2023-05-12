Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $2.21 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,939 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.6% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.54. 3,251,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,420,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

