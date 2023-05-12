Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $596,000 Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,111. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $28.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

