Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $714,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

PRU stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,573. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 894.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

