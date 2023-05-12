Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after buying an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $173,738,000 after buying an additional 590,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

LOW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.19. The stock had a trading volume of 641,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,480. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.