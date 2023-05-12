Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTD traded up $15.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,363.74. 31,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,491.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,465.93. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

