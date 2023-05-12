Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 2,520 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Masco were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masco by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after buying an additional 69,486 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,652,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,451,000 after buying an additional 68,981 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,390,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 331,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,810. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,504,150. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

