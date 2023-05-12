ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $21.60

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $31,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $580,929. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

