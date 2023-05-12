Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Insider Ronald Oyston Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) insider Ronald Oyston purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Shares of Acelyrin stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

See Also

