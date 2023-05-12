Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 16,678 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,900 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Autodesk worth $36,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.60. The company had a trading volume of 137,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

