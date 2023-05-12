Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 2,514 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,280,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,459,219. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

