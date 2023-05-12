Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 39,114 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,114 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $3,699,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.66. 46,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,183. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Further Reading

