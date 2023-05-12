Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 9,530 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 648,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,363,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.