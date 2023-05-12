Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,012 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

QCOM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

