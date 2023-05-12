Achmea Investment Management B.V. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,012 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.96.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $103.24. 1,667,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,651. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

