Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $16.46 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,281 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,997. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

GIS stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.52. The company had a trading volume of 406,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,486. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

