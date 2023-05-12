Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $22.58 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $630.13. 174,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,154. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $648.50. The company has a market capitalization of $262.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $577.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

