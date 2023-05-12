Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.33 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,973,000 after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 209,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,599. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.00.

EXPD stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 125,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,286. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

