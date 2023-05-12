Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,788 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. 514,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

