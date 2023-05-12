Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 1,589,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,109,892. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

