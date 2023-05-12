Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.94) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other analysts have also commented on ACRS. StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

ACRS stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $565.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $183,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,098.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,098.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,800 shares of company stock worth $554,096. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

