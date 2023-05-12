Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Acme United Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE ACU opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.89. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About Acme United
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acme United (ACU)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.