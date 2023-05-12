Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,140 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after buying an additional 5,270,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,037,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.54. 1,926,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,086,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

