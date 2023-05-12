AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 million. AcuityAds had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

AcuityAds Price Performance

Shares of ILLM opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 million, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AcuityAds has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised AcuityAds from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

