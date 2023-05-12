AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AHCO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,483,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,232,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 101,571 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.