AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Price Up 4.7%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 985,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,228,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

AHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.30). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568,394 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 888,995 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

