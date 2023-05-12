Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 542,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 562,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $941.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Adecoagro Dividend Announcement

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $371.62 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.