ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.
Separately, DA Davidson cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 20.5 %
Shares of ADSE opened at $3.00 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.
ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.
