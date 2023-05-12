ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Separately, DA Davidson cut ADS-TEC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of ADSE opened at $3.00 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,719,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company supplies integrated technology platforms that enable customers to run their electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy business models in decentralized platforms.

