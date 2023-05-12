Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 3.6 %

Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 78,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,962. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,898 shares of company stock valued at $48,280. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adverum Biotechnologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 121,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

