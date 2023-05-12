AECOM Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AECOM in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AECOM’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

AECOM Stock Down 2.7 %

AECOM stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. AECOM has a 12-month low of $60.74 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of AECOM by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in AECOM by 26.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in AECOM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AECOM by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

