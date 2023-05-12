Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,513.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEVA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.98. 540,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,405. The company has a market cap of $216.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.64.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 90.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

