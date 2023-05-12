Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 3,513.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
AEVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. 611,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,326. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $216.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.12. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $4.64.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aeva Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,828,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 101,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 249.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 865,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188,489 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
