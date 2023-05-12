Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.93.

AMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Affiliated Managers Group

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG stock opened at $140.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $108.12 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The firm had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

